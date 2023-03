FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage has forced the closure of Irwin Elementary on Thursday. Fort Wayne Community Schools had initially put the school on a two-hour delay in hopes the power would come back on.

The Indiana Michigan Power outage map shows 50 customers without power near Irwin Elementary which is located at Oxford and Euclid in southeast Fort Wayne. The map indicated the outage was caused by a traffic accident.

I&M indicates the time of restoration to be 9:30 a.m.