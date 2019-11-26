Investigators unsure of what caused Churubusco barn fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
fire truck_1520274835451.jpg.jpg

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a barn north of Churubusco Tuesday morning.

Churubusco and Laotto fire departments were the first to respond to the 5400 block of East 300 South to a report of a structure fire just after 10:00 a.m. They arrived to a pole building fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple departments worked for a few hours without any injuries reported.

Fire crews also say no animals were in the building at the time the fire was reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss