Investigators unsure of what caused Churubusco barn fire

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a barn north of Churubusco Tuesday morning.

Churubusco and Laotto fire departments were the first to respond to the 5400 block of East 300 South to a report of a structure fire just after 10:00 a.m. They arrived to a pole building fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple departments worked for a few hours without any injuries reported.

Fire crews also say no animals were in the building at the time the fire was reported.