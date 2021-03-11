Investigators search for cause of 20 acre field fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire departments battled a 20 acre field fire for over an hour Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the Aboite Fire Department was dispatched to a reported field fire on Aboite Road.

Responding crews report finding a large field fire and called for assistance, according to a Facebook post. Crews report that it took over an hour to get the approximately 20 acre fire under control and put out.

Photo courtesy of the Aboite Fire Department Facebook page

The department said the cause of fire is unknown.

The Aboite Fire Department was assisted by SWFD, Roanoke Fire, Arcola Fire and the Poe Fire department.