Investigators looking into overnight van fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An early morning car fire left owners confused and with many questions.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the 2800 block of Fox Ave. around 12:30 a.m. where a vehicle was reportedly on fire in an alley behind a garage.

One of the owners of the van arrived home from work to find the vehicle on fire and yelled for a neighbor to call 911.

Firefighters arrived to find the van on fire with a gas can sitting next to it.

The neighbor checked footage on security cameras located on the outside of her home and noticed three people riding on scooters past the alleyway around the same time the fire began. That footage has been passed along to investigators.

The van owners are confused and frustrated as to why someone would intentionally vandalize their vehicle.

Arson investigators were at the scene for over an hour and a half taking pictures and collecting evidence. They say it is too early to tell if suspicious activity is linked to the fire.

This fire is still under investigation.