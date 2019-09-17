Investigation underway after inmate dies by suicide at Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An autopsy conducted by the Allen County Coroner’s Office has determined that an inmate found dead Saturday at the Allen County Jail took his own life.

The autopsy report indicated Perry M. Ziko, 44, of Fort Wayne died from asphyxia due to hanging. The manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

Charges of Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery with a prior conviction for any sort of battery and Strangulation were filed on September 12 against Perry. He had been scheduled for a hearing Tuesday morning.

The autopsy report from the coroner’s office indicates the Allen County Sheriff’s Department is also involved in an investigation of Ziko’s death.