NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway following an allegation of misconduct by a teacher at Heritage Jr./Sr High School.

According to a statement from Marilyn Hissong, Superintendent of East Allen County Schools, the allegation was received last week and the teacher in question is no longer employed at the school. The district immediately informed authorities according to Hissong.

The statement from Hissong did not give any specifics regarding the misconduct allegations.