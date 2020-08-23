Investigation underway after boy pulled from Kosciusko Co. pond

KOSCIUSKO CO., Ind. (WANE) Investigators are trying to learn more information after a boy is sent to the hospital after being pulled from a pond.

Indiana Conservation Officers were called to the 11000 Block of N 1000 W, near Nappanee, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Medics performed CPR on the victim before taking him to the hospital. The boy is in critical condition.

No word on who found the boy or how he ended up in the water. This incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers and updates will be released as they become available. Assisting agencies included: Indiana State Police, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Nappanee Fire & EMS.