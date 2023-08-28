DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash happened Sunday evening after an intoxicated driver rolled over in the ditch injuring an 11-year-old passenger.

Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m. a vehicle was heading southbound on County Road 61 just two miles from W Main St going through downtown Butler, IN.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to overcorrect going eastbound into a ditch and rolling over. The vehicle rolled back into an upright position and found its final resting place on the west of the roadway on CR 61.

The driver and the passenger were both transported by EMS to the hospital. The 11-year-old was treated for burn marks from the seatbelt across the chest, neck, and upper shoulder area.

It was later revealed that the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.