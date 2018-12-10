DNA testing confirms identity of man killed in house fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FWFD responded to a house fire around 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning. [ + - ] Video

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the person killed in a Fort Wayne house fire back on November 22. DNA testing was required to obtain a positive identification.

An autopsy had previously determined that Evan C. Ehinger, 50, died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

Ehinger's body was found inside a home located in the 2300 block of Elyetta Street that caught fire at around midnight on November 22.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully involved and they were not able to make immediate entry.

WANE 15 was told multiple neighbors called 911 to report the fire, citing flames shooting out of the windows.

It took more than a half hour to bring the fire under control.

Ehinger's death has been ruled accidental, however the cause of the fire has not bee released.