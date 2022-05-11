FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lanes on Interstate 69 at the Coldwater Road interchange will be closed for construction beginning next week, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The closure is part of a modification project at the interchange.

Starting on or after May 16, the left lanes of I-69 in both direction will be closed under the bridge for about three to four weeks, according to INDOT. Following that closure, the right lanes of I-69 in both directions will be closed for another three to four weeks.

There will be a work zone speed limit of 55 miles-per-hour in place at the interchange, INDOT said.

The timetable for those closures is also dependent on weather and could change.

This closure is part of a $9.7 million project to modify the interchange that began in March and is expected to be completely done by November, according to INDOT.