FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Starting Monday, September 25, the intersection of Hanna Street and Pontiac Street will close. The stretch of Pontiac from Hanna to Oliver will also close.

The closures are necessary for road resurfacing. The closure will last through Friday, Sept. 29, weather permitting.

The work is part of the Pontiac Streetscape project which among other things includes the following: