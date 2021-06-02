Internet provider looks to expand coverage by enlisting customers with towers on their property

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Lakeland Internet, which provides service in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, wants to add to its use of existing towers to expand its coverage. In a press release sent out Wednesday morning, Lakeland indicated it has expanded its network by two and a half times in the past two years in large part because of this practice.

Residents who currently can’t get Lakeland’s service because they are not in the coverage area can find out if an existing antenna on their property can act as a local hotspot for both them and their

neighboring community. For those who are able to partner with Lakeland in providing a

tower or old TV antenna tower, it could qualify them for free or reduced internet.



Individuals can determine whether service is currently available at their address by

visiting www.lakelandinternet.com/service-request/.

According to Lakeland’s website, the company serves Angola, Steuben County, LaGrange County, Shipshewana, Hamilton, Waterloo and other areas in that vicinity in Indiana plus Branch and Sturgis counties in Michigan as well as Defiance and Williams counties in Ohio.