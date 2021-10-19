International security affairs expert kicks off PFW’s Omnibus Speaker Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An international security affairs expert is kicking off Omnibus Speaker Series at Purdue Fort Wayne Tuesday evening.

Tom Nichols took center stage after the lecture series was canceled last year due to COVID-19. He has spent much of his life becoming an expert on international security affairs. Now Nichols finds himself defending experts and warning how aggressively rejecting expertise endangers our republic.

“Try to step out of yourself and put feelings aside about things like knowledge, science the views of other people. I think part of the problem is we’ve become so wrapped up in ourselves and social media is part of that the fact that we can spend a lot of time without spending a lot of time with other people face to face,” Nichols said.

Nichols’ presentation is called “Defending Experts in an Anti-Factual Age.”

Future schedule:

ASHLEY C. FORD, Nov. 4

New York Times best-selling author Ashley C. Ford visits her hometown Thursday, Nov. 4. She will discuss her debut memoir, Somebody’s Daughter, a story of reckoning with your past to take hold of your future and of finding love for those you have yet to forgive.

MONICA LEWINSKY, Jan. 25

While in her twenties, Monica Lewinsky unwittingly became a household name and victim of public harassment and bullying. She has since become a social activist in the battle against online harassment – advocating for a safer social media environment. She recently served as a producer for the acclaimed TV series Impeachment: AmericanCrime Story that chronicles her experiences in Washington. She will present “The Price of Shame,” Tuesday, Jan. 25.

MICHAEL STEELE, Feb. 17

Michael Steele broke barriers by becoming Maryland’s Lt. Governor in 2003, its first African American elected to a state-wide office, and again in 2009 when he became the chairman of the Republican National Committee. Currently an analyst for MSNBC, Steele has appeared on Meet the Press, Face the Nation, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. He will present “The Political Scene According to Steele,” Thursday, Feb. 17.

JUDY WOODRUFF, March 24

Judy Woodruff is a well-respected journalist who has spent five decades reporting for NBC, CNN, and PBS. She has been White House correspondent, chief Washington correspondent, and anchored numerous programs, including the award-winning documentary series Frontline with Judy Woodruff. In 2013, she, along with the late Gwen Ifill, broke boundaries as they became the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast, PBS NewsHour. “A Conversation with Judy Woodruff” takes place Thursday, March 24.

Admission to the Omnibus Speaker Series is free and open to the public. Tickets will be available on-campus at the Schatzlein Box Office, located in the main lobby of the Rhinehart Music Center, starting two weeks before each event. You can also reserve tickets online here.