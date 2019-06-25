International Jugglers in town for six-day festival

In this 2017 FILE photo members of the International Jugglers Association demonstrate their skills.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Professional and amateur jugglers from around the world are will be in town, starting Monday, as part of a six-day show and festival.

A week of incredible juggling, workshops, shows and competitions are taking place at the Grand Wayne Center and Embassy Theatre, through Friday.

On Tuesday, members of The International Jugglers Association spent an hour juggling and teaching others at the Boys and Girls Club.

They say its all part of their mission to entertain and educate people on the hobby.

Tuesday’s events include a benefit show, a performance by the British group Anti-Gravity Juggling, and a film festival featuring juggling-themed short films.