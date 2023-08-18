The Summer Tractor Show and Engine Show was held in New Haven on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Engine show is back for its 46th season and with the annual show’s return comes something new.

This year the show focuses its attention on featuring International Harvester tractors, gas engines, and garden tractors, while also showing off the Scout built in Fort Wayne. The show will also feature the 125 horsepower, 15-ton Buckeye Oil Engine which is one of two in existence still running.

The show will also celebrate its usual activities such as free hayrides, tractors parades and pulls, and plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy. A working blacksmith shop will be featured as well as a trading post, a large quilt display, and demonstration and trading posts. The show also has special dinners planned for Friday and Saturday attendees along with vendors to offer a variety to participants.

The show will run from August 17 to the 20 in Jefferson Township Park in New Haven. The admission charge is $5 a day or $10 for all four days, memberships are also available.

For more information about the show and to view a map of the grounds, head to Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Association’s website.