International Harvester test track sold; future of property unknown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the remaining parts of Navistar’s presence in Fort Wayne has been sold.

The test track built by international harvester which later became Navistar as part of its truck manufacturing facility is located in New Haven.

Businessman Bill Bean owns the property that the track sits on. He told WANE 15 that he not sure what the property will become after it was purchased by a consulting group.

Navistar International Corporation, formerly known as International Harvester, spent nearly a century in Fort Wayne building commercial and military trucks, school buses, commercial buses and other vehicles. At its peak, International Harvester was the highest employer in the region, employing more than 10,000 in 1979.

However, over the years Navistar started to leave the Summit City. The company finally pulled the plug on Fort Wayne operation in 2015 with the closing of its test track on Oxford Street.

A few years after Navistar left a homecoming event was planned and Harvester Homecoming was born. Since 2019, hundreds of classic trucks have returned to the place they were built and brought thousands of people from across America back to the Scout Park Conference Center to marvel at the antiques and reconnect.

WANE 15 is working to learn who the new owner of the test track is and their plans for the property.