International artist to paint next downtown Fort Wayne mural

An international artist will paint downtown Fort Wayne’s next mural as part of the Art This Way program. The mural will go on the north side of 918 S. Calhoun Street.

The artist known as 1010 has murals that can be found in Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Detroit. The Hamburg, Germany based muralist who paints portal-like illusions on streets and walls.

The mural will become part of the Alley Activation Project, which aims to create an outdoor art gallery in alleys and pedestrian corridors in downtown. The Downtown Improvement District and Art This Way have installed nine projects within the network.

1010 will begin painting the mural on May 30 and is expected to be done on June 3. Anyone is welcome to come and watch the progression. The alleyway will have temporary closures during the installation.