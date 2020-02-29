Interfaith discussion to tackle hatred and bigotry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our Children Our Future – Allen County System of Care is inviting you to an interfaith dialogue that centers around healing. Specifically, the event focuses on healing from hatred and bigotry.

Organizers say the discussion will teach people how to respectfully engage in one another, and provide healing to the hurting.

Panelists include:

Paula Jaune Winnig, Rabbi of Congregation Achduth Vesholom

Joe Johns, Senior Pastor of Fellowship Missionary Church Fort Wayne

So Min Oo, Secretary of Burmese Muslim Education and Community Center

Carl Jylland-Halverson, Professor of Psychology and Counseling, University of Saint Francis

The discussion is free to attend. It will be held at Sweetwater Sound, Thursday March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.