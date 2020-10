FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As the holidays approach, the annual installation of decorations and a Christmas tree are underway at Jefferson Pointe.

The tree is touted by the shopping center as the city’s tallest will be lit during a ceremony typically held in mid-November. It features a light show choreographed to music.

In case you’re wondering, it’s not unusual for the tree and associated decorations to go up this early. Last year the installation began on October 15.