Insomnia Cookies holding Grand Opening PJ Party Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Want to party in your PJs while eating some insane sweets? Insomnia Cookies is holding a PJ Party to celebrate the opening of the late-night cookie company in Fort Wayne.

The Grand Opening Pajama Party will take place all day Saturday at the new bakery, located downtown at 840 S. Calhoun St.

“Perfectly positioned in the midst of local eateries, hotels, and visitor attractions, Insomnia Cookies will provide a satisfying sweet treat when cravings hit, especially the late-night ones,” Insomnia Cookies said.

Details about Insomnia’s menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here with late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later.

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. – midnight

Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday: noon – 1 a.m.

Sunday: noon – midnight

The late-night cookie company has Loyalty Member Deals:

The First 25 cookie lovers in line get a free 12-pack of Classic cookies and mystery Insomnia gift

1 free Classic cookie in-store

Free delivery with code FORTWAYNE

Games, prizes, and more!

Sign up at https://insomniacookies.com/create-account.

During National Ice Cream Month, Insomnia said it will be serving crave-worthy cool treats like the fan-favorite Monster’wich to help customers beat the heat and take their cookie and ice cream experience to the next level.

To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.