INSIDE LOOK: Construction continues on Lutheran Downtown Hospital, new CEO plans for opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While Lutheran Downtown rises in the shadow of the hospital it will eventually replace, its recently-hired CEO is working to recruit health care workers who will fill the facility. The new hospital is set to open early next year.

Twilla Lee told WANE 15 she’s getting caught up on the work that has been happening on the new hospital as she makes her move to Fort Wayne. Her priorities include making sure Lutheran Downtown is ready to care for its very first patient.

“You want it to be a space that when people come in, they’re comfortable, and they feel welcomed,” Lee said.

If all goes to plan, the hospital will feature 60 beds when it opens, along with a 19 room emergency department, four operating rooms and three G.I. suites. The staff will be a mix of new employees and others who will make the move across Van Buren Street from Saint Joseph Hospital.

St. Joe will eventually be torn down, making way for parking. The people with Lutheran Health have been working on plans to remember the history the building has been a part of since its construction on Broadway.

“We want to honor what has been here, and the foundation as we move across the street to our new hospital that is modern and that will be able to afford a great quality of care to our patients and to the community of Fort Wayne,” Lee added.

Weigand Construction captured video of the construction happening inside Lutheran Downtown Hospital. You can see it in the above video.