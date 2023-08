FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than a thousand people came to the Coliseum Monday night to welcome home 102 Purple Heart veterans from their historic Honor Flight.

WANE 15 was honored to travel with the veterans on their trip to Washington D.C. and was on the first bus as it rolled into the Coliseum and the lights flipped on to reveal the celebration.

Watch the video in this story to see the welcome home line from the veteran perspective.