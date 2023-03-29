FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne has acknowledged that the Goshen Corridor has its share of issues.

To address them, a number of upcoming changes are coming under the Goshen Road Corridor Improvement Project, which plans to include road reconstruction, more lanes for driving, and additional pedestrian capabilities for the stretch of Goshen Road between Gateway Plaza and Coliseum Boulevard.

Some business owners in the Gateway Plaza are excited about the additional traffic the changes could bring to their business.

“I like the idea of the future being more traffic. That’s the name of the game is trying to get more traffic down through here,” said Break & Run owner Kirk Smith.

The only question is the construction itself, and Smith said that it worried him.

To get feedback from residents, business owners and anyone else impacted, the city will be holding an information meeting to share an overview of the project, proposed improvements to the corridor and the tentative timeline.

The meeting will be held at St. Matthews Lutheran Church from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation confirmed to WANE 15 via email that this project will be a part of their work in Franke Park, and it seems they will build the first section of the project.

Alec Johnson, deputy director of Planning and Development for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, told WANE 15, “We will be building the first short stretch of Goshen Road improvements as part of our project.”