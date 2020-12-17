Input from residents wanted for southeast Fort Wayne placemaking proposals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area residents are now invited to review and comment on several placemaking proposals supporting the Southeast Strategy Update, which focuses on encouraging new investment in the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne.

Placemaking is a strategy for converting underutilized public spaces into inviting, attractive and vibrant places that encourage residents to interact and gather over the next 10 years, the press release said.

“Placemaking initiatives highlight or complement the assets we already have, given a little attention,” said Cherise Dixie, Southeast Area Partnership President. “Such initiatives southeast will uplift the community and benefit the city as a whole.”

The placemaking ideas were developed by a group of 20 local architects and southeast area community creatives, in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne’s Planning & Policy Department, Sixth District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker as well as the Southeast Area Partnership, the press release said.

“I am grateful to be collaborating with such an innovative group of designers and artists who are volunteering their time and talents,” said Renata Robinson, Southeast Community Development Coordinator.

The placemaking proposals’ objectives include:

Identify key development sites,

Cultivate charm, neighborhood pride, and ownership,

Create southeast quadrant attractors, gathering spaces, and community relevance,

Untap potential opportunity areas for growth, attraction, and development, and

Generate beautification, identity, sense of place, and community pride.

“I am proud to see the Southeast Strategy Update implementation process moving forward,” said Councilwoman Tucker. “This is another step toward advancing economic development southeast.”

The proposals can be found online at www.southeaststrategy.org.

Residents may view the designs and make comments on the website or they may email comments to southeast@cityoffortwayne.org through Jan. 13.