ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An inmate’s death at the Allen County Jail is being investigated by the Indiana State Police.

Courtney Eugene Luckadoo, 35, was in the jail for less than 45 minutes when he had a medical emergency on May 20, according to Adam Griffith, a spokesman with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead that same day, police said.

Luckadoo was booked in jail for resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle, and physically resisting law enforcement.

The cause and manner of his death are pending, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Luckadoo’s death is under investigation by ISP, ACSD, and the coroner’s office.