Inmate found unresponsive in jail cell, cause of death is unknown

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating an inmate death at the Whitley County Jail.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department report contacted the department Saturday morning after they found a woman unresponsive in a holding cell around 7 a.m.

Life-saving measures were performed on Tia Meyers, 32, however they were unsuccessful. Meyers was pronounced dead at the jail, the release said.

ISP reports that Meyers was incarcerated in the Whitley County jail since Aug. 26, and had been held in an isolated cell since her intake.

An autopsy has been conducted with a pending toxicology report.

It is unclear how Meyers died. The investigation is active and ongoing.