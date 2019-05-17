Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s overdose death

A Kosciusko County Jail inmate has been charged with giving drugs to another inmate, which ultimately led to a fatal overdose.

Christopher A. Susaraba, 28, of Mishawaka faces charges of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death and Trafficking with an Inmate, each related to the March 9 overdose death of Dennis McCrory inside the jail cell block.

In a news release Friday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigators said Susaraba had methamphetamine and heroin in a body cavity when he was booked into the jail. Inside, he gave the drugs to McCrory, police said.

After he took the drugs, McCrory became lethargic and eventually overdosed, and died. An autopsy found McCrory died from acute mixed drug intoxication.

Susaraba had initially been booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on March 6 a felony Failure to Appear warrant. He also faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.