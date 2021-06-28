Inmate at Allen County Jail dies by suicide in her cell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Allen County Jail was found dead in her cell Sunday.

Jailers found Ariona Paige Darling, 18, unresponsive in a cell with a ligature around her neck, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found Darling died of asphyxia due to hanging and her death was ruled a suicide, the coroner’s office said.

The incident is under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Darling was being held on charges of Armed Robbery and Criminal Confinement.

