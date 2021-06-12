1 dead, 5 critically hurt in rollover crash on Fort Wayne’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left several people hurt on Fort Wayne’s northeast side Saturday morning.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just after 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of East State Boulevard and Reed Road, east of North Coliseum Boulevard, on a report of a crash with injuries.

A vehicle could be seen off the roadway, on its top. Another white small SUV was crashed nearby. Police, fire crews and medics were all at the scene, which was cordoned off with police tape.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that one person was killed and five more were critically hurt in the crash. It’s not clear yet how it happened but two vehicles were involved, police said.

State and Reed are both closed to traffic. Motorists should avoid the area.

WANE 15 will update this story when more information becomes available.