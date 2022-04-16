ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Giving back has never been easier.

Give Greater Allen County is an initiative hosted by the Community Foundation that opens up 12 hours of giving online.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, anyone and everyone can donate to a wide variety of causes– there are 112 to choose from.

“We love philanthropy, that’s what the Community Foundation is all about,” said Alison Gerardot, the chief impact officer for the Community Foundation.

An afterparty on The Landing includes a live band and a cash bar from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The total amount of funds raised will be announced as well.

All the participating nonprofits primarily serve Allen County. Learn more about the cause on the website.