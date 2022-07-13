Inflation in thrift stores and pawn shops: both trying to help their consumers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- While inflation reached an all time high last month, two local businesses are working hard to help their consumers out.

Lev’s Pawn Shop on Wells Street and The Lighthouse Family Thrift Store on Parnell Avenue, have seen an increase in foot traffic. John Cantrell, manager of Lev’s Pawn Shop, says just in the last month he has seen more people than ever.

“Coming out of the pandemic era and when the pandemic era ended, everybody’s foot traffic increased naturally, and then over the last couple of weeks, maybe a month, I’ve seen more people we’ve been a little busier than normal, you know 50 60 people come in through the door a day,” explained Cantrell.

At Lev’s there isn’t a real demand for certain items, it’s more people trying to pawn anything they can just to make extra money.

At The Lighthouse Family Thrift Store, Director and Founder, Brandon Bower explains that things are just not how they used to be.

“Prices with gas and groceries is really causing the increase in traffic, people can’t afford what they used to afford,” Bower said.