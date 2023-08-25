FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friday, parents, and family of the late Emma Grace Leeman gathered to donate a bench in her honor to Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Indiana.

Infant Emma died in 2018 after suffering from a brain injury. Ultimately she was declared brain dead but her parents, Sherry and Nick of Pierceton, IN, made the decision to donate her organs in the hope of saving the lives of others.

The organs worked to save the lives of two children and one adult. The family continues to keep in touch with the younger recipients and their families. “Life goes on now through three other people,” said Sherry Leeman.

The engraved bench will be permanently installed and serve as not only a way to remember Emma but also a resting point for families to breathe, relax, and reflect during their hospital stay.

The Leeman family chose to permanently install the bench at this location because it’s where they stayed through Emma’s hospitalization and donation process.