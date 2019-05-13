Indy Princesses visit Allen County farm

Indianapolis 500 Festival princesses got to know the milking process inside and out thanks to the official Indy 500 milk man, Andrew Kuehnert.

“Being a Hoosier, the Indy 500 is absolutely awesome,” Kuehnert told WANE 15 News. “Any dairy farm in Indiana is proud that milk is involved in the Indy 500.”

Kuehnert, who runs Kuehnert Dairy Farm with his family, has been selected as the official milk man of the race. He will present the milk to the Indianapolis 500 champion during the post-race celebration, continuing a decades long tradition.

“It’s bittersweet for me because I get to hand the milk to the winning driver this year,” he added. “I won’t ever get to do that again in my lifetime. A once in the lifetime opportunity. I want it to come, but I’ll be sad when it’s gone too.”

Several college-aged girls who participate in the 500 Festival Princess program visited the farm Monday to see the milking process and learn about their cows. The princess program is another annual tradition. The 33 women take part in Indy 500 festivities across the state.

“When I would go to the Indy 500 I would see the 500 festival princesses and I would look up to them and idolize them and think they were the coolest thing in the world.” Kathleen Jacobs said.

Jacobs is a Purdue student from Huntington and grew up on a family farm.

“It’s been great to bring girls who I know haven’t been to a farm or who haven’t interracted with cattle and get to see their expressions and excitement and their understanding of the industry today,” Jacobs added. “It’s pulled on my heart strings. I’m really excited to be here.”

A queen will be picked from the group, but all princess will be a part of the race and victory celebration and the victory drink, which they now have more appreciation for.

“I think people forget where it comes from,” Jacobs said. “They have it in their diet all the time and Indiana, it’s a big consumer item. I love how it gets woven into the history and fabric of Indiana.”

“When the driver crosses the Indy 500 finish line and he gets that glass of milk, if you’re at home, grab a glass of milk from the fridge and toast with them,” Kuehnert added. “Join in the festivities. Get out there and drink milk.”