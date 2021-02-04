INDOT ‘very cognizant’ of salt’s impact on the environment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As winter drops more snow on northeast Indiana, salt trucks will subsequently be out on the roads again.

While the salt makes the road safer for drivers, it doesn’t necessarily help the environment. After it does its job, road salt washes away into streams, rivers and lakes or seeps into groundwater supplies, contaminating the waters.

It can mean drinking wells can turn salty and pose issues for those with restricted sodium diets, and spell disaster for animals and aquatic plants in lakes and waterways.

INDOT, which uses some 60,000 tons of road salt each year, is aware.

“We know that salts not may not be the best for the environment but it is one of the best things to kind of melt salt and snow off our roadways,” said Hunter Petroviak, the PR director for INDOT’s Northeast division. “Some of those environmental impacts that we know of are the potential to kill kind of roadside vegetation as well as pollute some of our waterways and streams.”

According to Petroviak, Northeast Indiana’s INDOT division is responsible for taking care of more than 5,000 lane miles throughout the district. How much salt is used on those roadways each storm, depends on each area.

Petroviak said INDOT is “very cognizant” of much salt is used because of the environment impact.

“We’re only putting down enough salt or the right amount of salt, so that we’re not over doing it or under doing it,” said Petroviak. “We’re being conscious of the environment, and also our infrastructure because of install is corrosive, so it’s not great for our trucks or bridges and things like that.”

To do this effectively, INDOT uses what Petroviak called a “maintenance decision support system.”

“[It] helps us monitor the roads and tells us how much salt should actually be put down on any area road when we’re out there treating so that, you know, we are conscious of the environment,” said Petroviak.

Petroviak said INDOT is working with Purdue Fort Wayne to create “smart trucks” for the future.

“That will, real time, … dictate how much salt the trucks might need,” said Petroviak. “It’s still kind of in the development phase so it’s not everywhere in the state yet, but that is something that we are looking at.”