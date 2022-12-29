ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A vehicle fire Thursday morning has closed a stretch of highway just southwest of city limits.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the incident happened in the northbound lanes of I-69 between the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road exit and Branstrator Road. INDOT reports that all lanes are blocked for at least the next two hours.

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

You are asked to avoid the area and find a different route.

