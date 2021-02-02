INDOT unveils first Conflict Warning System in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A new device designed to make roadways safer is coming to our area. Drivers in Whitley County will be the first in Northeast Indiana to try it out.

The device is called the Intersection Conflict Warning System. In Whitley County is placed at State Road 109 and Country Road 400 North.

When drivers approach the intersection on the state road, they will see a sign and flashing amber warning lights when a vehicle is waiting on the intersecting road. If a vehicle is not at the intersection it will not flash. Drivers on the county road, in addition to a stop sign, will see a constantly lit sign reading ‘Traffic Approaching when Flashing’ and an amber flashing light.

“That area has had a lot of previous accidents in the past. If you’ve driven out there it’s kind of a hillier area and could be kind of hard for drivers to see,” Public Relations Director with INDOT Hunter Petroviak said. “So after those accidents, we have a team here (INDOT) that does studies on intersections and it was determined this was kind of a majority priced to kind of help improve safety in that area.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the system can reduce severe crashes at intersections by 20 to 30 percent.

“It doesn’t mean that you need to stop using your own caution in that area,” Petroviak said. ” The lights aren’t designed to tell you that it’s okay to go, like a traffic signal. It’s telling you when there might be a gap in the system or when there might be a car coming. So you are still going to want to use caution in though areas.”

This device in Whitley County is the only one in Northeast Indiana currently. Officials say that INDOT officials say a second sign is in the works for an intersection in Upland.

