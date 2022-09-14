FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host winter seasonal hiring events on Wednesday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 different locations across Indiana.

Winter seasonal positions are from November 1 to April 1 with a starting pay of $20 per hour for full-time operators and $14 per hour for snowplow-only operators. “On-call/when needed” drivers start at $24 per hour.

INDOT will require that you to have a valid CDL to be able to perform general highway maintenance, traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal as well as other duties related to winter operations.

The hiring events do not require any prior registration. INDOT will be offering on sight interviews as well as having team members there who will be able to answer questions and provide more information about open positions and careers.

To find a full list of INDOT’s hiring event locations and more information, visit INDOTHiring. Potential candidates can also text INDOT Careers to 468311 to receive additional job postings.