INDOT to host public hearing for Rome City intersection improvement

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced it will hold a public hearing on Thursday to discuss the proposed intersection improvement project slated for Northport Road and S.R. 9.

The public hearing will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rome City Elementary School, located at 400 Jefferson St.

INDOT said attendees can:

Make a public comment at the hearing

Provide verbal comments to a court reporter

Return or mail a comment form available at the public hearing and online

The public hearing will follow Indiana State Department of Health guidance for health and safety protocols, INDOT said. Unvaccinated attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering.

