INDOT to host hiring fair Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will host statewide hiring fairs on Wednesday, including one in Fort Wayne.

INDOT will look to recruit candidates for more than 100 winter seasonal and full-time positions during a hiring fair Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Sub District at 5333 Hatfield Road.

Seasonal positions run from November through March, with a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT is offering a $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonus for eligible candidates.

Additional information can be found at www.indotjobs.com.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to Wednesday, but walk-ins are welcome. Those applying online or attending a hiring event in-person should have proof of commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or General Education Development (GED) certificate is preferred, but not required.