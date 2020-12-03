INDOT to host hiring event for seasonal workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a hiring event today to fill seasonal positions, including snow plow drivers. Open interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 3.pm. at the Fort Wayne and Wabash subdistricts.

Fort Wayne subdistrict: 5333 Hatfield Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Wabash subdistrict: 1290 Manchester Ave. Wabash, IN 46992

The positions run now through March and pay $16 an hour. INDOT also offers $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license. A high school diploma or GED is preferred.

More information is available at INDOTjobs.com.