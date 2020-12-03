INDOT to host hiring event for seasonal workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a hiring event today to fill seasonal positions, including snow plow drivers. Open interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 3.pm. at the Fort Wayne and Wabash subdistricts.
- Fort Wayne subdistrict: 5333 Hatfield Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46808
- Wabash subdistrict: 1290 Manchester Ave. Wabash, IN 46992
The positions run now through March and pay $16 an hour. INDOT also offers $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses.
Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license. A high school diploma or GED is preferred.
More information is available at INDOTjobs.com.