INDOT to being intersection improvement on U.S. 30 in Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that there will be work to improve the intersection of U.S. 33 and College Avenue in Goshen that is scheduled to begin the work on or after April 5.

Improvements include added turn lanes to help with traffic flow, new traffic signals, push-button crosswalks, widened sidewalks, new water mains and drainage structures, INDOT said.

The construction zone will be on U.S. 33 from Dierdorff Road to Keystone Drive. Phase 1 will shift traffic to the west with a 10-foot width limit. Phase 2 will shift traffic to the east and will also have a 10-foot width limit.

Work is scheduled to wrap up in late summer.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

