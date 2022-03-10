FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The interchange modification project at Interstate 69 and Coldwater Road is set to begin, INDOT announced Thursday.

Starting Monday, crew will begin work on the shoulders and median of Coldwater Road between Washington Center Road and Cook Road. The work is part of an overall project to “address deteriorated pavement and bridge conditions, provide adequate vertical bridge clearance and accommodate Ludwig Road alignment modifications being done by the City of Fort Wayne.”

The major project will see:

asphalt work from Washington Center Road to the new intersection of Oakbrook Parkway

realigning the off-ramp from southbound I-69 to northbound Coldwater Road

replacing the bridge that carries northbound Coldwater Road over the southbound I-69 to southbound Coldwater Road ramp

concrete work and pier patching on both bridges carrying Coldwater Road over I-69.

At the beginning of May, southbound I-69 exit ramp 312 at Coldwater Road will be closed to traffic for work. During the closure, drivers should use the posted detour of I-69, U.S. 27 and S.R. 930, or seek an alternate route. The closure is expected to last until the end of September.

Then, near the end of June, there will be restrictions in both directions of I-69 between Washington Center Road and Auburn Road because of the bridge construction. The left lanes will be closed and speeds reduced to 55 mph in the work zones. These restrictions are expected to last until early September.

The $9.7 million project is scheduled to last until November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.