DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of state Route 8 from Avilla to Garrett will be closed for months as crews work on a bridge in the area, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

Starting on or after April 3, INDOT crews will be working on the bridge over Little Cedar Creek.

Construction is expected to be finished around the end of July, according to INDOT.

During the construction, INDOT encouraged drivers to either utilize the posted detour or use an alternate route.