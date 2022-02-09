FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking input from the community for alternative solutions that will reduce congestion and traffic on a stretch of road on U.S. 30.

According to the project’s website the five intersections that are studied are:

U.S. 30 and Kroemer Road

U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road

U.S. 30 and O’Day Road

U.S. 30 and Stahlhut Road

U.S. 30 and Felger Road

INDOT hosted an open house Wednesday to receive community input on alternatives for the five intersections on U.S. 30.

A flyer for the project shows that their “environmental phase” and first open house occurred last spring and summer. On Wednesday INDOT hosted their second open house to gain information from the community on land use and the area, share the information and comments received in last summer’s open house, and get feedback on the three corridor scenarios that will be used to choose a preferred alternative.

The schedule also shows they plan to have the project’s plans finalized this fall. Construction is scheduled to begin no sooner than 2024.

According to their flyer, comments on the alternative corridor scenarios will be accepted through March 8. You can provide comments via:

Email : US30Corridor@cmtengr.com

: US30Corridor@cmtengr.com Call : (317)-983-3242

: (317)-983-3242 Mail: CMT, 8790 Purdue Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268

To watch the recording of the open house meeting that happened tonight and to learn more about the project, you can head to their website.