ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced a portion of state Route 37 will be closed for approximately two months for a culvert replacement.

Crews will be working on the section from Interstate 469 and Bruick Road starting “on or after” Oct. 3.

Work is scheduled to wrap up by mid-December, but INDOT warns that all work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT recommends using an INDOT-approved detour of I-469, U.S. 24 and state Route 101 to get to the intersection of I-469 and state Route 37. A stretch of U.S. 24 is currently experiencing lane restrictions due to unrelated construction.