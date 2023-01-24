FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With over 4 inches of snow expected to fall Wednesday morning, INDOT is trying to get ahead of the snowfall.

INDOT plans on sending out 280 drivers starting at midnight, where they will lay down salt to pretreat the roads. There are 140 routes, with 2 drivers per route.

The snowfall is expected to come during the busy hours of commute, and is expected to stop late Wednesday.

If you will be out traveling, INDOT asks that you give the snow trucks and plows plenty of space to do their job and lay salt down. Give yourself plenty of time and space, and be patient and safe when driving.

INDOT says they will be out treating the roads as long as necessary, which could be well into the weekend. If you’d like to see where snow plows are at in real time, as well as traffic cameras you can visit INDOT website, or download the Trafficwise app.