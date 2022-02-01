INDOT plows are gearing up to ensure roadways stay safe in winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation are preparing to work around the clock throughout the duration of the winter storm making its way to Indiana on Wednesday and Thursday.

INDOT strategic communications director Mallory Duncan says that Tuesday’s focus is on creating a plan so that there are no issues when this storm arrives. Transfer drivers have been contacted and INDOT will be in a full call out throughout the storm. In Fort Wayne, about 50 trucks will be plowing, and throughout Northeast Indiana, about 130 will be working on the roads.

Duncan says that the goal is to keep people safe, but with the looks of the storm arriving, that is not going to happen quickly.

“Our snow routes for each driver are about two to three hours long depending on the conditions. So our driver could go through their route and when they come back they could have upwards of five inches of snow,” Duncan explains.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads from Wednesday until Thursday so that plows can clear off the roads easily.

“Stay home, that is going to make our job easiest if the least amount of people as possible are on the road,” Duncan says.

Duncan explains to give plow trucks as much space as possible on the road, pass slowly and carefully, and have patience. INDOT has a website that shows real time road conditions that drivers can check in the case they have to go on the roads.