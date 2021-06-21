INDOT NE to host hiring fair June 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that it will hold a statewide hiring fair on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Northeast District hiring events will take place at:

The Fort Wayne District Office at 5333 Hatfield Road Fort Wayne, IN 46808

The Elkhart Sub-District at 58905 C.R. 9 Elkhart, IN 46517

In Fort Wayne, open positions include Heavy Equipment Operator, Bridge Maintenance and Repair Specialist, Signal Technician, Highway Maintenance Worker, Equipment Mechanic and Testing Engineer. In Elkhart INDOT said it is looking for several Highway Maintenance Workers and the Bluffton Sub-District is looking for an Equipment Mechanic.

INDOT said highway technician starting pay is $20.00 per hour with a valid CDL and $19.00 per hour without a CDL. HR representatives will be available to provide information about other open positions, answer any questions, and help candidates through the application process.

Visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more, or text INDOT Careers to 468311 to receive additional job postings. More information about the statewide hiring event, including other locations around the state, can be found here.