INDOT: Intermittent shoulder closures scheduled at 3 locations on I-69

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that intermittent shoulder closures on I-69 are scheduled to start on or after April 1.

INDOT said crews will be repairing the Mechanically Stabilized Earth walls under the bridge approaches at three different locations in both directions:

Between Exit 302 and Covington Road

Between Bass Road and Hillegas Road

Between Exit 312A-312B and Wallen Road

Equipment and crews will be working on the shoulders. Drivers are asked to watch out for trucks leaving and entering the job sites with material. INDOT said motorists can expect the possibility of reduced speed limits within work zones.

Work is scheduled to wrap up by the end of May.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

