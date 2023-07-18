FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) hosted a public meeting in Fort Wayne regarding Indiana’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.

INDOT officials aimed to provide updates to the public and to gather feedback on the plan.

The plan is federally required as part of Indiana’s participation in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, according to INDOT.

Some aspects of the plan that were discussed included charging station locations, amenities and equity and inclusion metrics.

INDOT plans to host four more public meetings in July at locations across Indiana.